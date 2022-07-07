‘Affordable’ rental units to be announced for Surrey

Kingston Gardens Housing at 15243 99 Avenue will see 85 new rental units built

Kingston Gardens Housing at 15243 99 Ave. will be getting 85 new rental units in a four-storey building that will replace 24 townhouses built in the early 1980s.

Federal Minister of Housing, Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen is set to be in Surrey this Thursday afternoon to make the announcement, along with representatives of Metro Vancouver and the provincial government.

According to a press bulletin, the aim is to provide affordable housing for “families, individuals, and people living with disabilities in Surrey.”

More to come…

