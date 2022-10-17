(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Alberta day home operator charged with second-degree murder of baby

Woman in custody in connection to incident in High Prairie

A woman who ran a day home in northern Alberta has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a seven-month-old baby.

RCMP say Kyra Renee Backs, who is 29, is accused of killing Oaklan Cunningham.

The child died on Oct. 6 and an autopsy determined the death was a homicide.

Police say Backs ran a day home in High Prairie, a town about 370 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Investigators are looking to speak to any families who sent their kids to the day home and have concerns.

Backs remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in High Prairie court next Monday.

RELATED: Princeton police revisit grisly murder of twin baby girls

crime

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Cops say no criminal offence related to outgoing Surrey mayor’s city-owned car getting banged up
Next story
Run, hide, fight: B.C. hospital staff being trained for active attacker scenarios

Just Posted

Lord Tweedsmuir faced off against New Westminster under the lights Oct. 14 in the first-ever night game at the Cloverdale high school. LT won the game 36-28. (Photo submitted: Brien Gemmell)
Lord Tweedsmuir plays first ever night game on the high school’s football field

Twitter image
UPDATE: Cops say no criminal offence related to outgoing Surrey mayor’s city-owned car getting banged up

On Oct. 15, voting was held at Summerland Secondary School. Voter turnout in Summerland was significantly lower than in past years. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
BY THE NUMBERS: Surrey, White Rock election turnout higher than B.C. average

Surrey mayor-elect Brenda Locke at Mirage Banquet Hall in Cloverdale on election night Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Anna Burns photo)
UPDATE: Brenda Locke vows to stop police transition, Surrey Police Board ‘confident’ it continues