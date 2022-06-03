This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a monkeypox virion, obtained from a sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. Alberta’s chief medical officer of health says the province has identified a case of monkeypox. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner, CDC

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a monkeypox virion, obtained from a sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. Alberta’s chief medical officer of health says the province has identified a case of monkeypox. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner, CDC

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health confirms province’s first monkeypox case

On Wednesday, Quebec confirmed 52 monkeypox cases

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health says the province has identified a case of monkeypox.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says in a post on social media that an adult has tested positive for the rare disease that can cause fevers, aches and rashes.

She also says monkeypox does not spread easily between people.

Monkeypox typically spreads from close person-to-person contact through respiratory droplets, direct contact with skin lesions or bodily fluids, or indirect contact through contaminated clothing or linens.

She says the first person in the province to test positive for the disease had close contact with a known case outside the province.

On Wednesday, Quebec confirmed 52 monkeypox cases in the province and Toronto Public Health says that a man in his 40s is the second confirmed case in the city.

RELATED: WHO: Monkeypox won’t turn into pandemic, but many unknowns

Health

Previous story
Ontario Progressive Conservatives to form second majority government
Next story
Potential witness sought in case of woman reported missing in Surrey

Just Posted

Surrey city council’s May 30 meeting did a figurative crash-and-burn out of the gate as Mayor Doug McCallum called for a recess after being heckled by the audience in chambers. (Twitter: Jack Hundial)
OUR VIEW: Respect must be restored inside Surrey’s City Hall

Vancouver Police are looking to speak with a potential witness in the missing-persons case of Tatyanna Harrison. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck photo)
Potential witness sought in case of woman reported missing in Surrey

Surrey RCMP is releasing a photo of a suspect in a stabbing in Guildford Thursday afternoon (June 2). (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)
Police release photo of suspect in Surrey stabbing

Surrey provincial court pictured in March, 2021. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey RCMP officer charged with assault causing bodily harm