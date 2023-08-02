Kelly Glen Isbister pleaded guilty July 31 to a charge of possession of child pornography. (Langley Advance Times files)

Kelly Glen Isbister pleaded guilty July 31 to a charge of possession of child pornography. (Langley Advance Times files)

Aldergrove man pleads guilty to child porn charge on first day of trial

Kelly Glen Isbister was previously convicted of sexual offences against teens

A convicted sex offender from Aldergrove pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of child pornography at the start of what was expected to be a multi-day trial in New Westminster Provincial Court on July 31.

Kelly Glen Isbister had been facing two charges of possession of child porn, a charge of importing and distributing child pornography, and a charge of breaching recognizance, which refers to a violation of terms of release before a trial.

Isbister pleaded guilty to the charge of breach of recognizance as well as the single child porn charge.

An investigation that began in late 2019 led police to Isbister, and officers from the BC Internet Child Exploitation Unit, the Langley RCMP, and the Vancouver Police Department cooperated on the case. Multiple search warrants issued between Dec. 2019 and Aug. 2020 allowed police to access Isbister’s computer and Facebook accounts.

The alleged child pornography offences took place in Langley, Vancouver, and Surrey, according to court records.

Isbister previously spent three years in prison after he was convicted of sexual touching in 2014.

He victimized three boys, each 14 at the time of the attacks, plying them with alcohol, drugs, and cash before coercing them into sexual activity. He photographed at least two of the incidents.

Isbister will be back in court for a sentencing hearing on Sept. 20.

