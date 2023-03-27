Delta police arrested a man in Ladner on Monday, March 27, 2023 after he allegedly crashed a pickup truck that had been stolen in Tsawwassen that morning. Police allege the man was impaired the time and had to be restrained by witnesses and Delta firefighters until officers arrived on scene. (Delta Police Department photo)

Alleged drunk driver arrested after crashing stolen truck in Delta

Police say truck was stolen in Tsawwassen earlier Monday morning (March 27)

A man was arrested in Delta Monday afternoon after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle he was driving while impaired.

According to a press release, Delta police were called at around 12:45 p.m. on March 27 regarding an unknown person passed out behind the wheel of a pickup truck in the 4900 block of Westminster Avenue in Ladner.

Police say a concerned citizen checked on the man to ensure his welfare, and once the man was awake, he drove away.

About four blocks later, the driver crashed the truck into two parked cars.

“When the dispatchers queried the licence plate, [they] learned the truck had been stolen from Tsawwassen that same morning,” the release states.

“Following the crash, the suspect driver attempted to flee the scene but was detained by witnesses and Delta firefighters until the arrival of the responding police officers.”

According to police, there were no “significant injuries” stemming from the incident.

Police say they will be forwarding charge recommendations including possession of stolen property, impaired operation of a motor vehicle, failing to remain at the scene of a collision, and assault.

The suspect’s name will not be released until charges are formally sworn.


Alleged drunk driver arrested after crashing stolen truck in Delta

