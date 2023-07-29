Alleged hit and run collision sends pedestrian to hospital in critical condition in Surrey, police say

Black sedan was travelling north on 128 Street when it hit the male pedestrian

Police are looking for witnesses after the pedestrian was hit early Saturday morning (July 29). (File Photo: Shane MacKichan)

One man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Newton early Saturday (July 29), police say.

Surrey RCMP responded to the call around 12:38 a.m. in the 8200 block of 128 Street. Police say the black sedan was travelling north on 128th Street when it hit the male pedestrian in the roadway.

Police say the vehicle did not remain on the scene. They were last seen travelling north on 128 Street.

The front end of the vehicle is damaged from the collision.

“The investigation is in the very early stages and police are on scene collecting CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses. Alcohol and speed have not been ruled out as contributing factors,” Surrey RCMP Staff Sgt Tyner Gillies stated in a release Saturday (July 29).

Police ask anyone in the area of 128 Street between 12:35 a.m. and 12:45 a.m. that has information or dash cam footage to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.



anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

surrey rcmp