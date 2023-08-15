Dale Klippenstein photo

Dale Klippenstein photo

Alleged impaired driver arrested 2 days in a row in Abbotsford

Man faces charges that include assaulting police officer

Police in Abbotsford arrested the same man for more offences the day after he was allegedly caught driving impaired with two fake guns in his vehicle.

Const. Art Stele, media relations officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said officers first stopped the 46-year-old man at 11:40 a.m. on Aug. 6 when he was driving a stolen vehicle in the area of Robertson Avenue.

Stele said a search of the car turned up two imitation firearms. The driver was also impaired and was issued a three-day driving ban, he said.

ALSO SEE: Pair charged after police seize 16 guns, drugs and cash in Abbotsford, Burnaby and Chilliwack

Stele said the man was again seen driving on Aug. 7 at 7 a.m. and was stopped for breaching the prohibition issued to him the previous day.

While he was being arrested, the man allegedly assaulted an officer, Stele said. The driver was again impaired, he added.

Charges now pending against the man include assaulting a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer, driving while prohibited, and driving while impaired.


vikki.hopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

crimePolice

Love the Surrey Now Leader?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Shooting at Surrey bus stop sends man to hospital
Next story
Records tumble as B.C. heat wave spreads, hitting 40 C

Just Posted

The view from Eagle Bluffs on August 13, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Heat exhaustion can sneak up on you, so know the signs

The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Two men have been arrested after a carjacking in Richmond Aug. 13, 2023 that led to one man being arrested by police in Surrey and another turning himself into Surrey RCMP later. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
2 masked suspects steal delivery truck at gunpoint, found in Surrey

Surrey-based siblings Amreen and Swarndeep Gill have attracted large online audiences with comedy and dance. Now they’re creating an episodic comedy project called “How To Plan The Wedding Of Your Brother’s Ex.” (Contributed photo)
‘Chai With T’ podcast chat in Surrey for Instagram-star siblings Bhangralicious, Swarn

Trees cut down on White Rock’s ‘hump’ section of Marine Drive earlier this year. (Don Pitcairn photo)
White Rock council approves reallocation of funds for Hump maintenance