PHOTOS: American Crown Circus wows a sold-out crowd in Guildford

Jessica performs during the American Crown Circus performance in Surrey on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Natalie performs during the American Crown Circus performance in Surrey on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Daniel balances during the American Crown Circus show in Surrey on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)
The American Crown Circus performed in front of a sold-out crowd in Guildford on Saturday (Sept. 17), one of three performances that day. It was under a big top set up in a parking lot at Guildford Town Centre.

Robert Osorio, one of the owners of American Crown Circus, is a fourth-generation circus performer. He owns the Las Vegas-based circus with his two brothers, Pancho and Leo. Osorio said they were so happy to be back performing after an extended break due to the pandemic.

The family-friendly event featured acts from around the world. One of the main events is the globe of death, where two motorcycles drive very close to each other in a steel cage while going fast.

There are still performances tomorrow (Sept. 18) and Monday (Sept. 19). Tickets are sold on their website for $10 and up, americancrowncircus.com.

The next cities on the circus tour are Tsawwassen, Nanaimo, Richmond and Coquitlam.

-With files from Tom Zillich


