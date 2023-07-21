Anniedale-Tynehead plan coming before Surrey council Monday

Surrey city council will receive for its consideration Monday night a planning update report concerning the Anniedale-Tynehead Neighbourhood Concept Plan.

A corporate report to come before council July 24 describes the neighbourhood as a “significant new development area in North Surrey, with the capacity to accommodate significant new homes and jobs.”

It covers 408 hectares, or 1,008 acres.

The report concludes that “facilitating a speedy resolution of the NCP update will catalyse development while ensuring the plan addresses the city’s long‐term servicing and community amenity needs, including adequate and well‐located school sites.”

The report was signed by Surrey’s general manager of planning and development Don Luymes, general manager of engineering Scott Neuman, and Laurie Cavan, general manager of parks, recreation and culture.



