Surrey council chambers, at city hall. (File photo)

Surrey council chambers, at city hall. (File photo)

Anniedale-Tynehead plan coming before Surrey council Monday

It covers 408 hectares, or 1,008 acres

Surrey city council will receive for its consideration Monday night a planning update report concerning the Anniedale-Tynehead Neighbourhood Concept Plan.

A corporate report to come before council July 24 describes the neighbourhood as a “significant new development area in North Surrey, with the capacity to accommodate significant new homes and jobs.”

It covers 408 hectares, or 1,008 acres.

The report concludes that “facilitating a speedy resolution of the NCP update will catalyse development while ensuring the plan addresses the city’s long‐term servicing and community amenity needs, including adequate and well‐located school sites.”

The report was signed by Surrey’s general manager of planning and development Don Luymes, general manager of engineering Scott Neuman, and Laurie Cavan, general manager of parks, recreation and culture.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

City of SurreyPlanningSurreyBC

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nearly a quarter of B.C.’s 34 water basins at highest drought levels
Next story
Wildfire smoke highlights need for better ventilation in public spaces

Just Posted

Firefighters survey the aftermath of a fire at Surrey’s historic Strawberry Hill Hall in 2021. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey council voting on contract to rebuild Strawberry Hill Community Hall

Surrey council chambers, at city hall. (File photo)
Anniedale-Tynehead plan coming before Surrey council Monday

A staff member carries bedding in one of the suites at Toronto’s Interval House, an emergency shelter for women in abusive situations. Options Community Services has seen an increase in the clients they are serving who have experienced intimate partner violence. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
Surrey charity seeing an increase in clients seeking shelter for domestic abuse

New surveillance footage of the 2012 Dodge 2500 (BC Licence SJ2708) that police suspect to be associated with the suspect, shown hauling a a large white bumper pull horse/utility trailer. (Surrey RCMP)
Search for missing B.C. children at centre of Amber Alert enters Day 3