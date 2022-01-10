Another Atmospheric river to pour down on Lower Mainland

Environment Canada issues special weather statement for storm arriving Tuesday afternoon

Another atmospheric river event will hit the Lower Mainland Tuesday through Wednesday night.

Another atmospheric river is set to hit the Lower Mainland starting tomorrow afternoon.

A strong southwest flow will develop on Tuesday, Jan. 11, causing a rainstorm to develop over the south coast, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

Heavy rains will come as the first of several systems arrive, and will redevelop periodically through Wednesday night as other systems embedded in the flow arrive.

“A warmer and wetter weather pattern is on the way. Heavy rain is expected,” the statement says.

The special weather statement is in effect for West and Inland Vancouver Island, East Vancouver Island – Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay, Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound, Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley West, including Abbotsford.

The storm brings threats of localized flooding and high stream levels, and snow melt at lower levels will contribute runoff to these threats. Snow is expected to rise between 1,500 to 2,000 metres.

The storms will have Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon from Yale (Victoria Street) to Boston Bar (Old Boston Bar Road) closed on Monday, Jan. 10, at 8 a.m. due to avalanche risk.

“The increased avalanche risk is due to the recent warm weather and upcoming atmospheric river event.”

