People walk along Willow’s beach in Victoria, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Residents of coastal British Columbia are facing another day of winter-like conditions and frigid temperatures as the latest weather system brushes across the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Arctic chill over much of B.C., snowy wallop for Vancouver Island: Environment Canada

Outflow warnings for the north and central coasts, Fraser Valley and Whistler

Residents of coastal British Columbia are facing another day of winter-like conditions and frigid temperatures as the latest weather system brushes across the province.

Snowfall warnings are posted for eastern and inland Vancouver Island, with accumulations of up to 15 centimetres before the storm eases Saturday.

A high pressure system over the B.C. Interior is continuing to push icy air out to the coast, prompting arctic outflow warnings for the north and central coasts, Fraser Valley and Whistler as wind chill values make it feel as cold as minus 20.

Wind warnings are in place for Greater Victoria and Howe Sound as gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour are forecast, while special weather statements cover the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Sunshine Coast, southern Gulf Islands and Metro Vancouver.

A dusting of snow, no more than five centimetres, is expected in those regions, potentially creating challenges for the afternoon commute, but Environment Canada predicts “significantly less” impact than Tuesday night’s storm.

Peace River residents in northeastern B.C., were still shivering through an extreme cold warning that also covered Yoho and Kootenay parks in the southeast and most of Alberta, but the weather office says wind chill values of minus 40 early in the day were expected to ease to about minus 27 by Saturday.

