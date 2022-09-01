Found ring in a photo posted to Surrey RCMP website.

Are you the owner of this gold ring, found in Newton last spring? Prove it and it’s yours

Call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote the Surrey file number 2022-58305

Surrey Mounties have a gold ring they’re hoping to return to its owner.

Last April, someone found the ring in the 7100-block of King George Boulevard and dropped it off at the Newton RCMP station.

To this day, nobody has claimed the ring, which is described as a gold Cartier 52 with a diamond on the outside and an inscription on the inside of the band.

“The rightful owner will be required to prove ownership of the ring by providing police with the details of inscription as well as any other identifying marks,” said Surrey RCMP Const. Sarbjit Sangha.

If you believe this ring is yours, contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote the Surrey file number 2022-58305.

