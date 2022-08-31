Tevain Lloyd is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

CRIME

‘Armed, dangerous’: Tevain ‘Gucci’ Lloyd wanted again by Surrey police, for second time this year

Canada-wide warrant for man who faces assault and weapons charges

Surrey RCMP again want to find Tevain Lloyd, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Last April, following a public appeal, Lloyd was located in Vancouver, arrested and held in custody.

Released on conditions by the courts, he was due to appear in court Aug. 4 but didn’t show up, according to police.

Now he’s wanted again, for aggravated assault and weapons charges.

Police describe Lloyd, known as “Gucci,” as a 28-year-old Black male, 6’3” tall and 335 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Tevain has a tattoo on his right hand that says, “Who god bless no man can curse.”

Surrey RCMP say if anyone sees Tevain Lloyd, “call 911 immediately and do not approach him. He is considered armed and dangerous,” says a news release.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts of Tevain Lloyd is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

