Arson suspect arrested, released for mid-August brush fires in Cloverdale, Surrey RCMP say

This travel trailer was damaged in a brush fire near the corner of 172A Street and 61A Avenue in Cloverdale on Aug. 16. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Surrey RCMP say they’ve arrested a suspect in connection with a string of brush fires in Cloverdale.

Last week police questioned a 54-year-old woman and searched a Cloverdale-area home. Arrested, the suspect was later released pending further investigation, according to a news release posted to Surrey RCMP’s website.

The suspect’s name is not made public by police.

The investigation focuses on several fires that broke out in a short period of time in the early hours of Tuesday, Aug. 16, at around 2 a.m.

From the start, police suspected the fires were deliberately set.

Four brush fires hit near 177B Street and 58A Avenue, the 17300-block of 60 Avenue, 176A Street and 59 Avenue and the 17200-block of 61 Avenue, where fire spread to a travel trailer parked in a driveway.

“Investigators are actively working to advance the investigation and will be recommending charges in relation to this string of fires,” said Cpr. Vanessa Munn, Surrey RCMP’s media relations officer.

“Although a suspect has been identified, we are still encouraging everyone who resides in the area to be extra vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police.”

Anyone with information about these fires is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

-with a file from Malin Jordan



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

