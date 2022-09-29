Vancouver police are asking for help identifying the suspect in a possibly hate motivated assault on a woman Sept. 27. (Photo courtesy of VPD)

Vancouver police are asking for help identifying the suspect in a possibly hate motivated assault on a woman Sept. 27. (Photo courtesy of VPD)

Assault on woman in Vancouver may have been racially-motivated: police

Suspect hit woman with a pole and used a racial slur, VPD says

The Vancouver Police Department is investigating an assault on a young Asian woman as a possible hate incident.

The department says the 19-year-old woman was walking near Dunsmuir and Cambie streets Tuesday (Sept. 27) around 9:50 a.m. when a man she didn’t know approached her. He hit her over the back of her head with a pole, used a racial slur and then left the area while making other offensive comments, according to VPD.

Witnesses called 911 and stayed with the woman until police and paramedics arrived. VPD says the woman’s injuries weren’t life-threatening but she did require medical attention.

Officers were unable to find the suspect on Tuesday, but VPD is circulating a photo of the man believed to be behind the assault.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact investigators at 604-717-2541.

READ ALSO: ‘Hundreds of thousands’ waiting for medical imaging in B.C., radiologists say

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Hate crimesracismVancouverVancouver Police

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadians in Florida hunkering down as hurricane Ian lashes the state
Next story
Metro Vancouver gas prices hit near-record high at $2.339 per litre

Just Posted

Bill Vigars spoke to a crowd at SFU Surrey on Friday (Sept. 23) (Photo: Anna Burns)
White Rock man ‘will do everything’ to keep Terry Fox’s legacy alive

Policing award winners Const. Jessy Sahota, left, and Detective Const. Mandy Glassco. (Photos: theiacp.org)
Surrey, Delta police officers win international ‘Top 40 Under 40’ awards for anti-gang work

Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to edit@surreynowleader.com.
Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Sept. 29, 2022)

Grandview Aquatic Centre (Aaron Hinks photo)
Triathlon ‘TRI IT’ event set for Grandview Aquatic Centre

Pop-up banner image