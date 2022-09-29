Assault on woman in Vancouver may have been racially-motivated: police

Suspect hit woman with a pole and used a racial slur, VPD says

Vancouver police are asking for help identifying the suspect in a possibly hate motivated assault on a woman Sept. 27. (Photo courtesy of VPD)

The Vancouver Police Department is investigating an assault on a young Asian woman as a possible hate incident.

The department says the 19-year-old woman was walking near Dunsmuir and Cambie streets Tuesday (Sept. 27) around 9:50 a.m. when a man she didn’t know approached her. He hit her over the back of her head with a pole, used a racial slur and then left the area while making other offensive comments, according to VPD.

Witnesses called 911 and stayed with the woman until police and paramedics arrived. VPD says the woman’s injuries weren’t life-threatening but she did require medical attention.

Officers were unable to find the suspect on Tuesday, but VPD is circulating a photo of the man believed to be behind the assault.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact investigators at 604-717-2541.

