Premier David Eby in Vancouver on March 14, 2023, announcing new framework for future oil and gas projects in B.C. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)

B.C. creates new requirements for future energy and oil projects amid climate targets

Passing emissions tests and having plan to reach net-zero by 2030 part of new energy act framework

B.C. has announced new legislation around approving future oil and gas projects, which the premier says will help meet provincial climate targets.

In a two-pronged announcement Tuesday (March 14), Premier David Eby was joined by other ministers and members of Haisla First Nation to share with reporters that Cedar LNG has been approved.

Cedar LNG, a facility led by the Haisla Nation, marks the largest First Nations majority-owned infrastructure project in Canada.

“The Haisla have been stewards of our lands and waters for generations and take our obligation to be stewards of the land and the living things on it with the utmost importance,” Chief Crystal Smith said.

“We also believe that bold measures are needed to fight climate change to protect the environment and our way of life, while helping to lift Indigenous communities out of poverty.”

The latest approval of Cedar LNG served as a building block in the province’s new energy action framework, which was also announced Tuesday.

READ MORE: B.C. approved LNG facility in Kitimat; to be majority owned by Haisla Nation

Under the new framework, all proposed LNG facilities will be required to pass an emissions test as part of the already required environmental assessment process. As well, stakeholders will need to have a credible plan to be net zero by 2030.

Other aspects of the framework include the province putting in place a regulatory emissions cap for the industry, as well as establishing a clean-energy and major projects office that will “fast track investment in clean energy and technology.”

BC Hydro will also lead a task force that accelerates the use of renewable energy in homes and businesses.

“Our work on the climate crisis and our commitment to the next generation requires everyone, including the oil and gas sector, to do their part to reduce emissions,” Eby said.

“It also requires us to forge a new path forward with clean energy projects that people and communities can count on. We can and must do both.”

More to come.

