Colin Dube-Wheat, 21, was the victim of stabbing in downtown Campbell River in the early morning hours of July 14. A GoFundMe campaign set up has raised over $14,000. Photo from Facebook.

B.C. dad stabbed in the heart trying to be a Good Samaritan

More than $15,000 raised for Campbell River’s Colin Dube-Wheat, father of a 2-year-old daughter

A GoFundMe campaign opened this weekend has raised more than $15,000 for a victim of a violent stabbing in downtown Campbell River.

Colin Dube-Wheat, 21, was walking downtown at 4:30 a.m. on July 14 when he came to the aid of another, only to end up needing urgent help himself.

READ MORE: Quadra RCMP seeking the public’s help in theft at salmon farm site

“He heard someone yelling help,” the statement on the GoFundMe reads. “He walked over. An individual beside an unconscious person stabbed Colin in the chest twice, puncturing his lung and heart.”

Dube-Wheat recalls “lying there for a period of time alone,” until first responders attended to him and he was airlifted to Victoria General Hospital.

The statement on the GoFundMe, organized by Jen Fyfe and Lisa McEwen, goes onto say that the VGH Trauma Team performed open heart surgery and repaired the injuries to his lung and heart.

With a fiance and a two-year-old daughter, the statement concludes on the campaign page with outlining the incredible resiliency both Dube-Wheat and his fiance, Sarah, have in raising their daughter. It says the fund will be needed for the approximately three months Dube-Wheat will have to spend in rehabilitation.

As of Monday morning (July 24, the campaign had raised $15,160, far exceeding the initial goal of $5,000.

The Campbell River RCMP declined further comment upon this story, other than the Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is urged to contact Campbell River RCMP at (250) 286-6221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). A link to the GoFundMe is here

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RivercrimeRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Surrey drug dealer sentenced to 8 years for stabbing friend to death
Next story
Structure protection crew to protect North Shuswap properties on evacuation alert

Just Posted

An example of illegal dumping in Surrey. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey to crack down on illegal dumping, starting in Newton

The characters Mario, voiced by Chris Pratt, left, and Luigi, voiced by Charlie Day in Nintendo’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” (Photo: Nintendo and Universal Studios via AP)
Outdoor movies coming to Surrey’s Holland Park are ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ and 2 others

An artist’s rendition of Zappone Manor is seen in this image. If the project gets city approval, Zappone Manor will be located at 5956 176A Street in Cloverdale. (Image: Keystone Architecture)
New Cloverdale housing project for seniors could be cancelled

From top left, clockwise: 74-year-old Robert Bolton, Verity Bolton, 53-year-old Abraxas Glazov, 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton and eight-year-old Aurora Bolton. Joshuah and Aurora are part of an Amber Alert issued July 19, 2023 after their mother, Verity, failed to returned them July 17 following a planned vacation. (Surrey RCMP)
2 B.C. children still missing after 6 days of Amber Alert