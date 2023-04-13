Burnaby firefighter and former NHL player Ray Sawada, 38, passed away suddenly April 10, 2023 while playing a game of recreational hockey. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters. (Credit: GoFundMe)

B.C. firefighter and ex-NHL player Ray Sawada dies suddenly at 38

Burnaby firefighter leaves behind his wife and 2 young daughters

A former NHL player and Richmond resident died suddenly at age 38 Monday evening (April 10) while playing at a local rink.

The young husband and father of two was playing a recreational game when he reportedly collapsed to the ice.

Ray Sawada played with the Dallas Stars and numerous other professional hockey teams before settling down as a firefighter with the City of Burnaby in 2017. He kept his love for hockey alive by playing for fun locally and coaching his two young daughters’ Richmond team.

On Monday evening, Sawada left behind his nine- and six-year-olds and his wife.

“Ray was such a bright light in the lives he touched,” reads a fundraiser set up for the family. “Ray was passionately driven and motivated in everything he did, and the surrounding community will be left with a void.”

The team his daughters play on, the Richmond Ravens, said Sawada will be remembered for “his bright smile, kind heart and dedication.”

“He was not only a gifted hockey player, but a devoted coach, who could be seen selflessly passing on his love and passion for the game to each of the girls he was on the ice with,” they wrote in a post to social media. “We will miss Ray more than words can express…”

The Richmond Sockeyes, where Sawada made his start in hockey, and the Dallas Stars also posted their condolences.

“Our love goes out to his family, friends, and all the people he impacted in hockey and as a firefighter in his community,” the Dallas Stars said in a tweet.

Sawada was born in Richmond on Feb. 19, 1985. He passed away there on April 10, 2023.

