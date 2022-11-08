B.C. firefighters will receive workers’ compensation for two more types of cancer, pancreatic and thyroid, as of Nov, 8. 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. firefighters now covered for 2 more types of cancer

Pancreatic, thyroid cancers added to types covered by workers’ compensation

B.C firefighters who contract pancreatic or thyroid cancer are now eligible for workers’ compensation.

The Ministry of Labour announced the new changes to the Firefighters’ Occupational Disease Regulation under the Workers Compensation Act on Tuesday (Nov. 8), adding the two cancers to a long list of diseases firefighters are recognized to be at a higher risk of developing as a result of their work.

“Despite the safety equipment, firefighters are still exposed to dangerous substances from burning materials. Over time, exposure can lead to serious, sometimes deadly, illnesses where prompt treatment is critical,” Harry Bains, Minister of Labour, said in a statement.

The two new cancers join a list of 16 other types B.C. treats as occupationally-caused. Depending on the type of cancer, a firefighter must have work for between five and 20 years to be eligible for compensation.

B.C. also recently added cervical, ovarian and penile cancers to the list in April.

“Recognizing the health challenges that firefighters face is extremely important to our membership as they put their lives on the line every day in communities across this province,” Gord Ditchburn, president of BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Association, said.

B.C. first began recognizing the increased risk of cancer for firefighters in 2005, when it introduced the Firefighters’ Occupational Disease Regulation.

READ ALSO: Firefighters say recognition of their cancer risk is tough battle across Canada

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaCancerfirefighters

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Is road salt killing salmon in B.C.? Researchers look to study impacts
Next story
Doug McCallum doesn’t testify as defence wraps up its case in public mischief trial in Surrey

Just Posted

Emma Misak during a breaking competition (Photo: Jahmal Nugent)
Surrey woman headed to NYC for the world’s biggest breaking competition

Doug McCallum entering Surrey provincial court. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Doug McCallum doesn’t testify as defence wraps up its case in public mischief trial in Surrey

The four Comic Strippers coming to Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Nov. 18 are, from left to right, Ken Lawson, Chris Casillan, David Milchard and Roman Danylo. (Submitted photo)
Male-stripper parody returns to Surrey’s Bell with four Chips and 10 years of conceptual comedy

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke gives her inaugural address Monday night after being sworn in at city hall.
New Surrey city council is sworn-in