Emergency services and Washington State Department of Transportation crews on scene on the I-5 in Thurston County Nov. 18. (Washington State Department of Transportation image)

Emergency services and Washington State Department of Transportation crews on scene on the I-5 in Thurston County Nov. 18. (Washington State Department of Transportation image)

B.C. man shot and killed by police after allegedly car-jacking semi truck in Washington state

Thurston County Coroner identifies 32-year-old shot and killed near Olympia on Nov. 18

A B.C. man who allegedly stole and crashed a semi truck was shot and killed by law enforcement on the highway in Washington state earlier this month.

The Thurston County Coroner confirmed to the News Bulletin that Neil Alexander Costin, 32, of Nanaimo, died after he was shot by police on Nov. 18.

Costin was detained on Tuesday, Nov. 15, by border patrol agents and taken to Sumas border patrol. He said he was a United States citizen, but had no identification and gave a false name and birth date. He was cited for being in possession of marijuana and was sent on his way.

A Nov. 18 press release from Washington State Patrol noted there was a police-involved shooting that closed down both directions of the Interstate 5 highway north of Martin Way near Olympia. The Region 3 Critical Investigation Team was called in to investigate, with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office acting as primary investigating agency, the press release noted.

According to social media posts from Trooper Robert Reyer, Washington State Patrol District 1 public information officer, the suspect “car-jacked a semi truck and rolled it,” then refused to exit the cab of the truck. Police attempted to negotiate with the individual.

Costin was identified with assistance of a photo Sumas border patrol had taken of him and fingerprints, and a positive ID was made Monday, Nov. 28. Costin’s next of kin have been notified.

TODAY’S MOST-READ: Dog that was dragged behind pickup receiving care from Nanaimo SPCA


karl.yu@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking Newspolice shooting

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vehicle of missing Coquitlam woman found unoccupied after freeway crash in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke and Surrey Police Service Chief Constable Norm Lipinski. (File photos)
Mayor Brenda Locke to run Surrey Police Board meeting Wednesday

Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards, in charge of the Surrey RCMP, addresses Surrey city council during its regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 28. (Screen shot)
Top Surrey Mountie says RCMP path forward ‘remarkably simple’

teaser photo
Fully built in Surrey, 514-home rental housing project ‘in great need,’ mayor says

(Black Press Media file photo)
Sledding in Surrey: A list of the best places to slide, now that snow’s here