B.C. Mountie charged with loaded firearm offence while off duty on Canada Day

Firearm-related charges have been approved against an RCMP officer with BC Highway Patrol, in connection with an off-duty incident on Canada Day in Williams Lake.
The BC Prosecution Service said Const. Olavo Castro is charged with one count of occupying a vehicle knowing there was a restricted firearm and one count of unauthorized possession of a loaded restricted firearm in a motor vehicle.
His charges were sworn in on Monday (Aug. 29) in Williams Lake Provincial Court.
Castro’s first appearance for the charges is scheduled for Oct. 5 in Williams Lake.
As the matter is now before the court, the prosecution service said it will not be releasing any further details.
