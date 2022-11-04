B.C.’s Ministry of transportation ready’s the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges for winter

The Port Mann Bridge on Nov 4, 2022, at 11:45 a.m. (Photo: DriveBC.ca)

As temperatures in the Lower Mainland drop, the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges are being prepped for winter.

With the potential for snowfall early Sunday morning (Nov. 6), the Ministry of Transportation and Mainroad Contracting are closely monitoring the weather. This advanced monitoring ensures crews can respond quickly to poor weather and activate the cable collar systems on the bridges.

The cable collars were installed on the Port Mann bridge in 2013 and on Alex Fraser in 2017. The system clears any ice and snow that builds up on the cables. The ministry said this helps ensure that drivers can drive safely across the bridges. As in past years, some vehicles were damaged by ice falling from the bridges.

In certain weather, the Alex Fraser or Port Mann may have to partially or fully close while clearing the snow or ice.

The BCAA suggest drivers adjust their driving to match the weather conditions and that their vehicles are ready for winter driving.

A vehicle equipped with all-season tires will need twice the braking distance in winter conditions – including rain, slush, snow, ice and cold temperatures. A vehicle with four winter tires will have better traction on wet, snowy, icy, and cold roads.

DriveBC is reminding drivers to check road conditions here before heading out and prepare their vehicles for winter driving, as the weather can change quickly.



