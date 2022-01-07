Loki the dog patiently waits for his owner Doug to clear a path on Trevor Street in Nelson, B.C., on Jan. 6, 2022. Photo: Chris LePage

Loki the dog patiently waits for his owner Doug to clear a path on Trevor Street in Nelson, B.C., on Jan. 6, 2022. Photo: Chris LePage

B.C.’s south sees icy aftermath of snow storm, north to get hit with extreme freezing

‘Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve’

No corner of B.C. has been let off the hook in the latest round of winter storms to pummel the province this week, leading to highway closures, chaotic commutes and pending concerns of frostbite.

On Thursday, the northern-most parts of B.C., such as Dease Lake and the Peace River region, saw temperatures plumment to around -40 C. Environment Canada’s latest forecast on Friday (Jan. 7) warned that a cold air mass will bring winds and keep the region ice cold through the weekend.

Officials warned that young children, older adults and those with chronic illness are at risk of health issues from the cold. Frostbite is also a major concern.

“Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.”

Meanwhile, in the Interior, more snow is expected to fall Friday, leading to travel advisories on Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton, Highway 1 from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, as well as the Yellowhead and South Klondike Highways.

Highway 3 at Allison Pass and Kootenay Pass is closed due to high risk of an avalanche.

On the Coquihalla Highway, which is currently only open to commercial vehicles, up to 25 centimetres of snow is forecast to fall. That highway is closed due to freezing rain.

Highway 99 is open but is under an avalanche warning from Pemberton to Lillooet.

The Kootenays are continuing to see ample snow fall, with a further 10 to 20 centimetres expected to blanket at higher elevations.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve,” the weather agency warned. “Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

Along the south coast, Fraser Valley and Howe Sound are under warnings for freezing rain. Travellers have been reporting icy conditions along many major highways in the Eastern Valley. Schools remain closed for a second day there.

The national weather agency is calling for strong wings through Metro Vancouver and Greater Victoria – reaching gusts of 90 km/h. There are about 20,000 BC Hydro customers without power in the Lower Mainland, Sunshine Coast and northern Vancouver Island as of 9:15 a.m.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. man turns snowy golf course into cross country ski track
Next story
‘We don’t have the capacity’: East Kootenay Mayor takes aim at COVID health orders

Just Posted

People line up for COVID-19 vaccination at a drop-in clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre on Wednesday, April 27, 2021. Fraser Health has announced it’s reopening the Cloverdale location and two others for daily vaccine clinics. (File photo: Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)
4 COVID vaccine booster clinics now running daily in Surrey

Police on scene of a possible stabbing on City Parkway, near the Surrey Central SkyTrain station, around 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Police respond to two possible stabbings within two hours in Surrey

The Cloverdale Rodeo Association recently held a general meeting Jan. 5 to update its membership on a few key issues. (Image via Twitter: @Paradeguy/Paul Orazietti)
Cloverdale Rodeo may be cancelled for third year in a row

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding missing woman, Gemina Mitchell. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)
RCMP look for woman last seen in Surrey on Dec. 28