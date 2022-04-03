A brand new CCSAR truck was stolen overnight April 3 in Williams Lake. (Photo submitted)

A brand new CCSAR truck was stolen overnight April 3 in Williams Lake. (Photo submitted)

B.C. SAR team’s truck, tools stolen in Cariboo

‘Who would take life-saving tools’: Williams Lake RCMP investigate the overnight theft

Anger, shock and disbelief. Those are just some of the feelings Chief Rick White of the Central Cariboo Search and Rescue (CCSAR) has as Williams Lake RCMP investigate the overnight theft of CCSAR’s brand new emergency response truck and tools.

“I couldn’t believe that someone would do that,” said White Sunday morning (April 3). “Who would take life-saving tools. I just can’t comprehend what they’ve done to the community.”

White said a CCSAR member was headed home from working a night shift at the local mill at about 7 a.m. Sunday and noticed the bay door open and the new truck missing from the CCSAR hall on MacKenzie Avenue in Williams Lake.

The truck is a distinctive, fire engine red-coloured 2021 Dodge rescue truck recently purchased for CCSAR valued at approximately $190,000. Hydraulic extrication tools and other tools and items taken along with the truck and from another truck parked at the hall is estimated to be worth another $200,000.

“We have the bare minimum tools now – just enough for one accident scene.”

As everyone started hearing the news Sunday morning, White said the Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department offered CCSARS the use of their tools as needed.

“That is so awesome of them.”

White said it is believed the culprit or culprits smashed a window at about 1 a.m. to gain access to the rescue hall.

The new truck was something CCSAR had been saving and planning for, for a long time and replaced the crew’s 20-year-old response truck.

Residents are asked to keep a look out for the truck, which has white “rescue” lettering on the doors, and report any sightings to Williams Lake RCMP.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPSearch and RescueWilliams Lake

Previous story
Winter storm warning issued for Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt

Just Posted

A rainfall warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver, and a special weather statement is in effect for the Fraser Valley. (Black Press files)
Rainfall warning in effect for Lower Mainland

Heroin and cocaine from a safe supply being handed out to drug users by the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users, Drug User Liberation Front and Moms Stop the Harm to mark International Overdose Awareness Day, are displayed in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. British Columbia’s chief coroner says at least 1,011 people died from suspected illicit drug overdoses from January to June, the highest death toll recorded in the first six months of a calendar year during the province’s overdose crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Drug users group fights City of Surrey’s ‘discriminatory’ cancellation of business licence

Marianna Volynets places a vinok, a traditional Ukrainian wreath, on a woman’s head during the ‘Peace Walk for Ukraine’ in White Rock Saturday morning (April 2, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins)
‘Peace Walk for Ukraine’ draws hundreds in White Rock

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in after the victim in Friday’s (April 1) shooting later died in hospital. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
IHIT called in after Surrey shooting victim dies in hospital