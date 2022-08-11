An air ambulance like this one took a Langley child to hospital after a fall from a window. (Black Press Media files)

An air ambulance like this one took a Langley child to hospital after a fall from a window. (Black Press Media files)

B.C. Toddler falls from third-storey window

Child taken to hospital by Air Ambulance

A three-year-old child fell from a third-storey window in a Langley home on Monday, according to Langley Township firefighters.

The incident happened at about 12:20 p.m. on Aug. 8, in the 20400 block of 82nd Avenue in Willoughby.

The child fell from a third floor window, but was apparently conscious when firefighters and B.C. Emergency Health Services paramedics were on scene.

According to a BC EHS spokesperson, three paramedic ground units and a supervisor responded to the incident, and the child was taken to hospital by Air Ambulance.

Information about the child’s condition after the incident was not available.

Every summer, there are falls from windows, usually involving toddlers and young children.

With windows open in the summer heat, even small kids can push out a screen and tumble out, causing serious injuries and, in some cases, death.

READ ALSO: How to stop your child from falling from a window or balcony

READ ALSO: Child falls out of Surrey townhouse window, sparking reminder from police

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Child welfareLangley

Previous story
Scientists on Haida Gwaii find oldest black oystercatcher on record
Next story
Remains of Northwest B.C. woman missing since 2018 found

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP, pictured in June, 2022. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
1 person in custody after fight outside Surrey residence

Rita’s Diner in Cloverdale goes up in flames as cameras roll. The diner was built over the course of a week and set alight Aug. 10 for a scene in the upcoming Hilary Swank TV show “Alaska Daily.” (Photo submitted: Paul Orazietti)
Diner set on fire for new Hilary Swank TV show

Delta police are asking for the public’s help in locating 38-year-old Ashley Marie Troy of North Delta, last seen the afternoon of Aug. 3, 2022. (Delta Police Department photo)
Delta police ask for public’s help finding missing North Delta woman

Surrey Storm won the U19 women’s fast pitch national championship July 31 in Fredericton, N.B. (Submitted photo: Ryan Woodward)
Storm surge: Surrey U19 team wins fastpitch nationals as ‘last hurrah’ for some players