B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 efforts, Vancouver, Dec. 29, 2021. (B.C. government)

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 efforts, Vancouver, Dec. 29, 2021. (B.C. government)

B.C. vaccine protection holding as Omicron spreads, Dr. Henry says

60-70% less likely to land in hospital with two COVID-19 shots

While the majority of new COVID-19 cases in B.C. are now in people with two vaccine doses, their risk of hospitalization remains low, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday.

At a briefing from Victoria Jan. 11, Henry acknowledged the significant shift in cases, which is largely due to the increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant and the fact that almost 90 per cent of B.C.’s population is now fully vaccinated.

New data shared with other provincial health officers on Tuesday morning showed people without vaccine protection are still 60 to 70 per cent more likely to end up in hospital, and vaccine protection continues up to six months past the second dose, Henry said.

That protection increases after a booster third dose, and more than half of those eligible in B.C. have now received them, Health Minister Adrian Dix said. More pharmacies are being added to the booster program as community vaccination clinics are restarted, and those who have a booster shot booked can check the online system to see if an earlier date has become available, Dix said.

Henry said B.C.’s statistics show that while hospitalization has increased, there are still people in hospital with the Delta variant that has had more severe illness effects. B.C. intensive care cases currently include three people in their 20s and one in their 30s, all of whom are unvaccinated, she said.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

RELATED: B.C. counts almost 7,000 weekend cases, hospitalization jumps

RELATED: Most new B.C. COVID-19 cases now found in vaccinated people

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
B.C. braces for heavy rain, potential floods as latest atmospheric river arrives
Next story
New Delta Police strategic plan sets priorities through 2025

Just Posted

An uncleared sidewalk is seen in Cloverdale. Cloverdale resident Ross MacDonald says the City of Surrey needs to be more proactive in removing snow from the sidewalks and greenspace pathways that the city is responsible for clearing. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Senior unhappy that greenspace pathways and surrounding sidewalks not cleared of snow

The rainfall warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver, the western and central Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, and the Sunshine Coast. (Pixabay)
75 to 100 mm of rain to fall on Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Environment Canada warns

Rendering of the south portal of the eight-lane immersed tube tunnel announced by the province on Aug. 18, 2021 to replace the aging George Massey Tunnel. (Province of British Columbia/flickr.com image)
Construction begins on Highway 99 transit, cycling improvements

Mount Olive Lutheran Church, at 2350 148 St., has hosted the Semiahmoo Peninsula’s extreme-weather shelter for the 2021-2022 season, but White Rock is investigating a daytime warming centre to augment services for the homeless. (File photo)
City of White Rock takes first steps toward daytime warming centre