Road closed

B.C’s Coquihalla closed between Hope and Merritt

Crash has major route shut down overnight

Motorists are advised that Highway 5 is closed in both directions.

A vehicle incident between the start of Highway 5 and Exit 286: Merritt – 97C has closed the road.

An assessment is in progress while winter driving conditions persist.

The vehicle incident is located between Hope [Exit 177] and Shylock Road [Exit 200].

Travellers are urged to consider using alternate routes such as Highway 1 southbound and Highway 3 northbound.

The next update from DriveBC will be provided at 6 a.m.

BC StormChristmasTransportation

