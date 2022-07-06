Barnston Island no longer under evacuation alert, but regional park closed due to flooding

Metro Vancouver rescinds alert after six days

Metro Vancouver has rescinded its evacuation alert for Barnston Island.

It’s effective immediately, according to a release from the regional district Wednesday (July 6).

On Thursday (June 30), Metro Vancouver issued the evacuation alert in “anticipation of rising floodwaters from the Fraser River.” The alerts restricted Barnston Island to only residents, businesses and those with a family connection.

The regional district and the Katzie First Nation collaborated on coordinating the evacuation alert notification.

Now, Metro Vancouver says the Fraser River Mission gauge “peaked at 5.98 metres on July 5 and observed water levels have dropped.”

“The BC Rivers Forecast Centre anticipates the Fraser River floodwaters will continue to recede in Metro Vancouver.”

While the public can once again access the island, Barnston Island Regional Park remains closed “due to localized flooding.”



