BC Ferries cancels sailings between mainland and Vancouver Island amid high winds

Some afternoon and evening BC Ferries sailings between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland have been cancelled Thursday due to high winds, after multiple morning trips were also halted.

Although the 1 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay ran as scheduled, the 6 p.m. sailing has been cancelled. The 4 p.m. sailing from Victoria to the mainland also will not run.

This morning, the 9 and 11 a.m. sailings Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen were cancelled, along with the noon sailing, while from the mainland the 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. sailings were cancelled.

Between Tsawwassen and Duke Point, things seem to be back on schedule after an equally tumultuous morning.

The 10:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. sailings were cancelled in both directions for the popular route. Also affecting Nanaimo, the 10:40 a.m. and 1 p.m. sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay were cancelled in both directions.

The cancellations come amidst a wind warning from Environment Canada for Greater Victoria. The weather agency forecast southwesterly winds around 50 km/h, gusting to 70 km/h, in the majority of the region for Friday morning and midday.

The winds are expected to subside by the afternoon.

