BC Ferries cancels Victoria-mainland sailings, warns of more cancellations

Propulsion system failing on one boat

A malfunctioning propulsion system is to blame for some BC Ferries cancellations on Monday (July 17) – with more sailings also at risk.

The 10 a.m. sailing from Swartz Bay and the noon sailing from Tsawwassen were both cancelled due to the malfunction, with BC Ferries warning about more problems possible later in the day.

“Due to a mechanical issue on the Coastal Celebration, there is a potential risk of further cancellations for today, Monday, July 17,” reads a statement. “While we investigate the problem with the ship’s propulsion system, the following sailings are at risk of cancellation: 2 p.m. departing Swartz Bay; 4 p.m. departing Tsawwassen; 6 p.m. departing Swartz Bay; 8 p.m. departing Tsawwassen. We are working to fix this and will keep you informed as more information becomes available. As soon as the problem is resolved, the vessel will resume service. Other sailings on this route are expected to proceed as scheduled. We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of a cancellation.”

