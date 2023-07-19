BC Wildfire Crews are responding to the Annis FSR fire discovered southwest of Sicamous Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (CSRD photo)

BC Wildfire Crews are responding to the Annis FSR fire discovered southwest of Sicamous Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (CSRD photo)

BC Wildfire crews, aircraft responding to fire southwest of Sicamous

Significant fire growth not expected

BC Wildfire Service crews and accompanying air support are attacking a fire southwest of Sicamous.

Discovered in the Larch Hills area around 11:20 a.m. on July 19, the Annis Forest Service Road fire was at .3 hectares as of 2 p.m. later that day.

A July 19 bulletin shared by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) and the Shuswap Emergency Program stated two BC Wildfire Service crews, nine firefighters in total, were responding, along with two helicopters bucketing the blaze. Fire retardant was also applied by air support.

“Crews will remain on-site overnight, but significant fire growth is not expected,” reads the bulletin.

Read more: Two new wildfires sparked in North Okanagan

Read more: Human-caused wildfires down this year in B.C., especially recently

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsShuswap

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fraser Valley transit union and employer both agree to tentative deal
Next story
VIDEO: Union hopeful for latest proposal in Fraser Valley transit strike

Just Posted

Surrey Police Service Chief Constable Norm Lipinski. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey Police Service could be fully in charge within 1 year, Lipinski says

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey drug dealer sentenced to 8 years for stabbing friend to death

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Province’s policing decision ‘disappointing and misguided,’ Surrey mayor says

The NDP provincial government has ordered the City of Surrey to proceed with the Surrey Police Service and abandon its plan to retain the Surrey RCMP as the city’s police of jurisdiction. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey reacts to province’s order to proceed with Surrey Police Service