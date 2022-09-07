BCGEU members in the cannabis and liquor distribution industry rallied outside Finance Minister Selina Robinson on April 14, 2021. (LDB Anonymous/Twitter)

BCGEU, province reach tentative deal in collective bargaining after 2 weeks of job action

The BC General Employees’ Union says it has reached a tentative three-year agreement with the provincial government on behalf of its 33,000 bargaining unit members.

After negotiations broke down in August, the union entered into two weeks of Phase One in their job action plan, which involved picketing outside four major liquor and cannabis warehouses in the province.

ALSO READ: BCGEU bans overtime work by members as job action intensifies

READ ALSO: BC Liquor Stores to start rationing alcohol amid ongoing strike

“After almost two weeks of job action and nine consecutive days at the table, enough progress was made that the committee decided it was time to let our members see what’s on offer and have their say,” BCGEU president Stephanie Smith said in a statement Wednesday (Sept. 7).

Highlights from the tentative agreement include a 25-cent hourly raise within the next year, followed by an increase to all pay rates by 3.24 per cent. From there, pay increases will increase between 5.5 per cent to 6.75 per cent in Year Two, followed by 2 per cent to 3 per cent in Year Three.

As well, all employees will get two additional supplemental paid days of leave per year and Indigenous employees will receive a further two days of cultural leave.

Next steps include a ratification vote by the union members in order for the tentative agreement to go ahead.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsProvincial Government

Previous story
British man pleads guilty to UK murder of B.C. teen
Next story
Man, 27, assaulted in Armstrong before being abducted by 3 men and left in Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Marley’s Ghost looms behind Ebenezer Scrooge in ‘A Wonderheads Christmas Carol,’ touring to Surrey in December. (Submitted file photo: Daryl Turner)
Christmas concerts, big-puppet show, panto and more announced at Surrey theatres

Left to right: Spencer Bromley, Dylan Lacroix, Connor Davidson, Bruce Davidson and Jake Carey celebrate the Ladner Pioneers’ Presidents Cup victory last weekend. (Contributed photo)
Semiahmoo Peninsula lacrosse players win national title with Ladner Pioneers

Vehicles and film equipment at Holland Park in Surrey on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Looks like ‘Percy Jackson’ series is filming at Holland Park in Surrey

White Rock’s waterfront will be featured in two separate filming projects from Sept. 8 to Sept 13. (File photo)
White Rock waterfront to stand in for Italy and California in pair of filming projects