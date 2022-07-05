Bear and cubs spotted at Surrey high school

This happened at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, at 16060 108 Ave.

Fraser Heights Secondary school was visited by a bear and her cubs on Tuesday.

This happened at about 10:30 a.m., at 16060 108 Ave.

“Staff had reported seeing a bear with her cubs on the southwest coroner of the property and then the bears were seen headed southeast into the wooded area,” Surrey RCMP Const. Gurvinder Ghag said. “Our youth unit did attend; we did not see the bear and the cubs and the youth unit stayed on site and made sure the students and staff inside the school were safe.”

The school district ordered a “hold and secure” at the school, which is typically called in response to perceived danger. Ghag said police notified Conservation officers.

“Hopefully they’ll just wander away,” she said of the bears, “back into wherever they came from.”



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

bearsSchoolsSurreysurrey rcmp