Car bashed, bear spray used after fight over alleged theft leads to four-car crash in Surrey

Police considering charges against several people after mayhem in 13500-block of Hilton Road

Police are investigation following a confrontation that unfolded in Whalley Tuesday (April 5) afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photo)

A huge fight over an alleged theft lead to mayhem in Whalley late Tuesday afternoon.

Surrey RCMP say “a confrontation between several individuals” lead to a four-vehicle crash – with one of them then being bashed in with bats or clubs – and the use of bear spray.

Police say it happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday (April 5) in the 13500-block of Hilton Road, when Surrey RCMP “located four vehicles that had collided with one another, and several individuals who were suffering the effects of bear spray,” a news release states.

No serious injuries were reported.

Initial investigation, the release continues, indicates that the fight stemmed from an allegation of theft on the part of the occupants of a red sedan.

“The occupants of three other vehicles confronted the other parties in an attempt to recover allegedly stolen property. During that confrontation several of the vehicles collided, and there is an allegation that some parties produced either bats or golf clubs, and damaged one of the vehicles, while other parties deployed bear spray.”

At the scene, a red Mazda could be seen with a smashed windshield and damage to both its front and rear ends, and multiple items were strewn across the roadway.

Police say all participants in the altercation have been identified, and charges are being considered against several of them.

The investigation is still in the early stages. Anyone with information, including dash-cam footage in the area of Hilton Road from between 5-30 p.m. Tuesday, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2022-48755.

To make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca

