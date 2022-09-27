Biden suggests nutrition labels on front of food products to improve health.

On Sept. 27, the White House announced that the FDA will look into a new food labelling system.

The administration hopes that the proposed front-of-package labelling approach will help shift the U.S. healthcare system away from just treating disease to preventing it. It would aim “to help consumers, particularly those with lower nutrition literacy, quickly and easily identify foods that are part of a healthy eating pattern.”

The Joe Biden administration said it would also suggest an update to the criteria by which food can be deemed “healthy” on food packaging.

In May, Biden set a goal to eradicate hunger and increase healthy eating and exercise by 2030. Food access and affordability are also top priorities. According to the Department of Agriculture, SNAP will begin supplying an extra $26 a month per person on average on Oct. 1.

The White House also seeks to increase access to free, healthy school meals for 9 million more kids by 2032.

Reports say that the White House is preparing to host its first Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health in more than 50 years on Sept. 28.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FoodFood & DiningFood and DrinkHealthNutrition

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Newton house fire sends three to hospital for smoke inhalation
Next story
B.C. experts predicting bad flu season as people drop masks, return to travel

Just Posted

Lisa Werring, executive director of Surrey Christmas Bureau, at the organization’s Toy Depot a couple of years ago. (File photo)
‘Early Christmas miracle’ needed by Surrey charity desperate for Toy Depot space

An Orange Shirt Day drum circle in Surrey in 2020, as shown on Surrey Urban Indigenous Leadership Committee’s website (surreyindigenousleadership.ca).
Surrey events, games, tours and exhibits to recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Cloverdale’s KPU Tech campus lit in orange to recognize the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. (Submitted photo: KPU)
Surrey buildings turn orange for National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

Surrey fire crews were called to a fire at a home in Newton just before noon on Monday. (Shane McKichan photo)
Newton house fire sends three to hospital for smoke inhalation

Pop-up banner image