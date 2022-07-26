Blood donors needed in White Rock as demand increases

Canadian Blood Services is struggling to meet the demand of patients needing blood donations

Canadian Blood Services is asking White Rock residents to look into donating blood, as the demand for donors continues to increase. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh photo)

Canadian Blood Services is looking for more White Rock “heroes” to register to give blood, platelets and plasma, in an effort to save the lives of patients who critically need the donations.

There are 110 spots to be filled still at a donation event on Friday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to 5:45 p.m., at H.T. Thrift Elementary School, located at 1739 148 St.

“We know summer is short in Canada and everyone is eager to soak up sun and fun, but let’s not forget about the many hospital patients who rely on donors for lifesaving treatments,” notes a Tuesday (July 26) release from Canadian Blood Services.

One in two Canadians are eligible to donate, but only one in 81 actually does, reports Canadian Blood Services.

The pandemic dealt a blow to blood donations, as donor numbers decreased by 31,000, leading to the lowest donor base in 10 years. Following a public information campaign, June became the third highest month for welcoming new donors since the pandemic started.

In order for patients’ needs to be met, the organization is calling on White Rock residents to spare an hour out of their day to donate. Nationally, 100,000 donors are required to meet the demand of patients needing support.

The summer months often see fewer volunteers, but Canadian Blood Services is reminding the public “that patient need doesn’t pause for good weather.”

If you’re eligible and interested in donating, book your spot on blood.ca, use the GiveBlood app or call 1-888-2 DONATE (1-888-236-6283).

