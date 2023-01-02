Both Surrey Memorial and Peace Arch hospitals welcome male New Year’s babies on Jan. 1

White Rock, Surrey families adjust to new infants born at 2:45 a.m. and 3:33 p.m. New Year’s Day

Maninder Singh Waraich with son Rhudav Singh Waraich, who was Surrey Memorial Hospital’s first baby, born at 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 1. (contributed photo)

It’s a boy.

Or at least, the first two babies born in 2023 in Surrey and White Rock were both male, with the first being born at 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 1 at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

Parents Simranjit Kaur and Maninder Singh Waraich, along with their five-year-old daughter, eagerly welcomed new son and sibling Ruhdav Singh Waraich.

“We’re good. Mom is good. They’re fine now,” Maninder said Monday, while his wife and new son were resting.

“Now it’s time for lots of sleep.”

Weighing in at 3,050 grams, or six pounds, 12 ounces, the boy is healthy and that makes everyone happy, he said.

While he and his wife had planned for a natural birth, during her labour, it was decided a C-section was necessary, but she is recovering well.

While the first baby of 2023 was born at 12:02 a.m. at Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre, the birth of Maninder’s son was the first in Surrey in 2023, according to Fraser Health.

Gabriella Louise Camayan – weighing five pounds, 10 ounces – was born at 12:02 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 1) Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre to parents Arben Camayan and Thea Villaneuva.

“Congratulations to the family!” the B.C. government said in a tweet.

READ MORE: B.C.’s New Year’s baby is a little girl born in the Fraser Valley

There was also a New Year’s Day birth at Peace Arch Hospital, with a family welcoming a male son who was born at 3:33 p.m on Jan. 1.

Weighing in at 3,810 grams, or eight pounds, seven ounces, the boy was the Peninsula’s first baby of 2023.

The mother is still in hospital, noted Fraser Health senior public affairs consultant Carrie Stefanson in an email.

