An explosion in Prince George on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. (Prince George city photo)

UPDATE: 3 injured after large explosion in downtown Prince George

RCMP ask public to stay away from unfolding scene

UPDATE: 9:45 a.m.

Prince George RCMP say three people have been taken to hospital, one with serious injuries, after a large explosion Tuesday morning (Aug. 22).

The area surrounding The Achillion near UNBC’s Wood Innovation and Design Centre, between Third and Fifth Avenues from George Street to Dominion Street remains closed.

“We have been informated that hydro in the area has been shut down and will remain that way for an undetermined amount of time,” Cpl Jennifer Cooper said in a statement.

“It is still too early into this event to determine any cause.”

ORIGINAL

An explosion in downtown Prince George has left an unknown number of people injured or possibly worse.

The blast occurred at about 7 a.m. at an abandoned restaurant called The Achillion near UNBC’s Wood Innovation and Design Centre. It was originally the city’s bus depot and is a very old structure.

“This incident is dynamic and information is changing rapidly. We are insisting that all members of the public stay out of the immediate area to give first responders room to work safely,” Prince George RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said in a statement.

“The number of casualties is currently unknown. More information will be provided as it comes available.”

Police have currently closed the streets in a square block between 3rd Avenue and 5th Avenue on Dominion Street all the way down to Queensway.

The exact cause of the explosion is currently under investigation.

