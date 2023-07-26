BREAKING: Explosion rocks Langley shopping centre

  • Jul. 26, 2023 10:30 a.m.
  • News
A vehicle was destroyed by a powerful blast in the parking lot in the Willoughby Town Centre on Wednesday, July 26. (Kyler Emersn/Langley Advance Times) A vehicle was destroyed by a powerful blast in the parking lot in the Willoughby Town Centre on Wednesday, July 26. (Kyler Emersn/Langley Advance Times)
Olivia Bowra was near the scene of the vehicle explosion on July 26, 2023, and shared her photos with Black Press Media. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)Olivia Bowra was near the scene of the vehicle explosion on July 26, 2023, and shared her photos with Black Press Media. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Police and firefighters gathered at the site of an apparent explosion in the Willoughby Town Centre parking lot on Wednesday, July 26. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)
A child care centre features a rooftop play area where there were children outside on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Olivia Bowra/Special to the Langley Advance Times)A child care centre features a rooftop play area where there were children outside on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Olivia Bowra/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
An explosion destroyed a truck at the Willoughby Town Centre shopping complex on 206A Street, damaging at least one other vehicle and drawing a huge police and firefighter response Wednesday morning.

The incident took place around 10 a.m. and shook nearby buildings, alarming residents in the neighbourhood.

Olivia Bowra was at home and overlooks the incident site which is near a child care centre.

“When it exploded, it made my entire house shake and I thought my window was going to explode. No damage that I know of though,” she said.

The explosion appears to have been centred in a vehicle near the Homelife Benchmark Realty office.

The blast is thought to have been associated with a welding truck related to nearby construction, said Cpl. Craig Van Herk, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

One vehicle was reduced to scrap and at least one other appears to have been damaged by the blast. Leaves were torn off nearby trees and scattered across the pavement.

No injuries have been reported, Van Herk said.

– more to come

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

