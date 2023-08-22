Breathing easier across Lower Mainland but air quality advisory remains

Skies over Chilliwack at dawn look clearer than they have been in days, on Aug. 22, 2023 as the air quality advisory continued for the fourth day across the Lower Mainland. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)

On the fourth day of a continued air quality advisory in the Lower Mainland there’s some relief in the air.

Air quality readings improved overnight across the region, even in the Eastern Fraser Valley where smoke concentrations were forecast to be ‘moderate’ Tuesday (Aug. 22), as opposed to ‘very high’ risk, as they have been for several days since smoke and fine particulates from B.C. wildfires moved in.

The air quality advisory is over however for Metro Vancouver’s southwest, said the update from Environment Canada. It was first announced on Aug. 19 and was to remain in effect until further notice.

“The air quality advisory has been cancelled for Metro Vancouver ‘s southwest as those parts of Metro Vancouver have experienced an improvement in air quality today, and other areas are expected to show some improvement overnight. Eastern parts of the region continue to experience the most significant smoke impacts. Smoke concentrations may vary widely across the region as winds, temperatures, and wildfire behaviour change.”

Details about real-time air quality readings for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley communities and potential health impacts can be found: airmap.ca and https://www.env.gov.bc.ca/epd/bcairquality/readings/find-stations-map.html.

To sign up for air quality alerts in your area, go to: https://metrovancouver.org/services/air-quality-climate-action/mailing-list or visit gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.

Visit airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.

