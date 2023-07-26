The first board meeting of the Surrey Police Service following Sol. Gen. Mike Farnworth’s decision that the SPS will be Surrey’s police force, moving forward, offered some tense moments. (Photo submitted by Surrey Police Service)

The first board meeting of the Surrey Police Service following Sol. Gen. Mike Farnworth’s decision that the SPS will be Surrey’s police force, moving forward, offered some tense moments. (Photo submitted by Surrey Police Service)

Brenda Locke takes control of tense Surrey police board meeting

Mayor said she wants ‘healthy debate’ not ‘disrespectful comments’

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke has made it clear that she will not tolerate disrespectful comments by members of the Surrey Police Board.

Wednesday’s (July 26) open meeting of the board – the first following the decision of provincial public safety minister and solicitor general Mike Farnworth that the SPS will be Surrey’s police force, moving forward – offered some tense moments, as Locke underlined her authority as chair of the board.

READ ALSO: Farnworth orders Surrey to proceed with Surrey Police Service

Locke appeared to reference comments that had been made by some board directors during the period of uncertainty when she and Surrey council had been adamant that the RCMP would remain the police force for the city.

She told members in a prepared statement that she seeks to encourage “healthy debate” rather than “comments that are unprofessional” as she seeks to establish a “strong collaborative relationship” in building a police force for Surrey.

“If you wish to debate me on policing issues I will not disrespect you,” she said. “Nor will I allow you to disrespect me.”

She took issue with a statement from director Cheney Cloke, endorsed by director Meena Brisard (attending remotely) in which Cloke appeared to speak on behalf of the board in praising the “professionalism” of SPS Chief Norm Lipinski and stating that the board would follow Farnworth’s direction.

Locke said that Cloke did not speak on behalf of the board.

“You made that comment on behalf of yourself, and director Brisard appears to agree with you,” she said.

The board also heard a summary of progress to date in establishing the SPS from Lipinski, and a summary of finances from director Avtar Johl.

More to come…

Surrey Police Service

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Former senator, MP and journalist Pat Carney is dead at the age of 88

Just Posted

The first board meeting of the Surrey Police Service following Sol. Gen. Mike Farnworth’s decision that the SPS will be Surrey’s police force, moving forward, offered some tense moments. (Photo submitted by Surrey Police Service)
Brenda Locke takes control of tense Surrey police board meeting

Sheila Malcolmson speaks at the provincial government announcement on Wednesday (July 26) at SFU: Surrey. (Photo: Anna Burns)
$7M provincial grant aims to help newcomers find jobs in B.C.

The scene at a previous PICS Mega Job Fair held at North Surrey Sport and Ice Complex. (Submitted photo)
4,000+ job-seekers expected at PICS Mega Job Fair in Surrey on Thursday, July 27

Surrey Councillor Harry Bains. (Submitted photo)
Surrey councillor wants family doctors prioritized