Brenda Locke takes control of tense Surrey police board meeting

Mayor said she wants ‘healthy debate’ not ‘disrespectful comments’

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke has made it clear that she will not tolerate disrespectful comments by members of the Surrey Police Board.

Wednesday’s (July 26) open meeting of the board – the first following the decision of provincial public safety minister and solicitor general Mike Farnworth that the SPS will be Surrey’s police force, moving forward – offered some tense moments, as Locke underlined her authority as chair of the board.

Locke appeared to reference comments that had been made by some board directors during the period of uncertainty when she and Surrey council had been adamant that the RCMP would remain the police force for the city.

She told members in a prepared statement that she seeks to encourage “healthy debate” rather than “comments that are unprofessional” as she seeks to establish a “strong collaborative relationship” in building a police force for Surrey.

“If you wish to debate me on policing issues I will not disrespect you,” she said. “Nor will I allow you to disrespect me.”

She took issue with a statement from director Cheney Cloke, endorsed by director Meena Brisard (attending remotely) in which Cloke appeared to speak on behalf of the board in praising the “professionalism” of SPS Chief Norm Lipinski and stating that the board would follow Farnworth’s direction.

Locke said that Cloke did not speak on behalf of the board.

“You made that comment on behalf of yourself, and director Brisard appears to agree with you,” she said.

The board also heard a summary of progress to date in establishing the SPS from Lipinski, and a summary of finances from director Avtar Johl.

