Burnaby RCMP seize $100K worth of contraband cigarettes in Surrey

Burnaby RCMP say its prolific offender suppression team has seized about $100,000 worth of contraband cigarettes from a Surrey residence.

Cpl. Mike Kalanj, Burnaby RCMP media relations officer, said that between Dec. 25, 2021 and Jan. 3, 2022, three businesses in the industrial areas of Burnaby were broken into.

The detachment’s prolific offender suppression team (POST) took over the investigation, and with the help of local policing partners, they were able to link the three break-ins and identify two suspects.

After linking the break-and-enters, Kalanj said the Burnaby RCMP POST and the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence in Whalley.

Kalanj said officers seized the cigarettes, an allegedly stolen motorcycle, a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition. Officers also seized 10 dehumidifiers worth $2,000 each.

Three men in the residence were detained, Kalanj said, but were released without charges. He added the two suspects, both Surrey residents, are “in custody on unrelated matters.”

The investigation is ongoing.

“We believe the cigarettes were destined for the black market, but it is also very troubling anytime an investigation like this also leads to the discovery of a firearm,” said Cpl. Matt Emond with POST.

“These types of files can illustrate how prolific criminals in our community may offend across the entire Lower Mainland.”



