The map shows evacuation alerts (yellow) and orders (red) near the Bush Creek East wildfire west of Adams Lake. (CSRD)

Bush Creek and Adams Lake wildfires merge, visibility proves challenge for crews

Regional District update says 80 North Shuswap firefighters tackling hot spots in the area

The fire burning west of Adams Lake in the Shuswap remains relatively unchanged as visibility remains a challenge.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, the Bush Creek East wildfire, which has been renamed to combine both the previous wildfire of the same name and the East Adams Lake fire, is sitting at an estimated 41,041 hectares. The fire remains out of control.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District shared an update stating there was less than half a mile of visibility yesterday surrounding most of the area, so the primary focus going forward will be ‘situational awareness.’

Evacuation alerts and orders that were in place Saturday, Aug. 19 remain in place.

Evacuees must register with Emergency Support Services. Call 250-833-3360 for more information.

Updated information is available at the BC Wildfire Service website and through both the Columbia Shuswap Regional District and the Thompson Nicola Regional District.

Fire crews continue to tackle the blaze after it spread to North Shuswap communities, burning homes and businesses late last week and into the weekend. The CSRD said 80 firefighters from Scotch Creek, Celista and Anglemont are currently addressing fires and hot spots in the area.

Updates to come as they become available.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsShuswap

