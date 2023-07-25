Calgary man charged with attempted murder in Newton shooting

Akoch Piot, 19, is also charged with arson, discharging a firearm, and possessing a prohibited weapon and ammunition

Police investigating a shooting in Newton that sent a man to hospital on April 17 later found this burned van. (File photo: Shane MacKichan)

A Calgary man has been charged with attempted murder related to a shooting in Newton on April 17.

One man was injured in the late afternoon shooting, in the 14800-block of 76 Avenue. Akoch Piot, 19, is also charged with arson, discharging a firearm, and possessing a prohibited weapon and ammunition. Shots were fired at a vehicle and a white van took off from the scene.

Police later found a white van on fire at 147 Street and 69 Avenue.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said Piot was arrested in Calgary on July 17 and the Surrey RCMP’s Serious Crime unit “facilitated” his transfer back to B.C. where he’s awaiting his next court appearance.

“Violent crimes like shootings, that are often connected to gang or drug activity, are not bound by any regional or provincial boundaries,” Munn said. “We are grateful for the invaluable investigational support received from Alberta, both from ALERT and Calgary Police Service to advance this investigation.”

Munn would not confirm if the arson charge is connected to the van, as that “evidence is now before the courts.”



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Shootingsurrey rcmp