Security footage shows two men illegally dumping 10 bags of drywall into an Abbotsford area school dumpster. (Crimestoppers image)

Security footage shows two men illegally dumping 10 bags of drywall into an Abbotsford area school dumpster. (Crimestoppers image)

Can you identify 2 men who dumped drywall at an Abbotsford school?

Police hoping public can help identify men who dumped building materials, possibly asbestos

Police are hoping the public can help identify two men who illegally dumped asbestos at an Abbotsford school.

The pair were caught on camera dumping 10 garbage bags full of drywall that are believed to be contaminated with asbestos. The call for the public’s help does not name the school where the dumping took place, but does list an address of 35000 Old Clayburn Road, which is adjacent to Abbotsford Christian Secondary in the McKee neighbourhood.

The incident took place on July 8 at about 9:52 p.m.

It is illegal to discard asbestos-containing materials anywhere except a proper facility.

If you have information and wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or at solvecrime.ca, or download the “P3 Tips” app.

abbotsfordBreaking Newscrimegarbage

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Man dies while learning to paraglide in North Okanagan
Next story
Survivor benefits denied for family of Salmon Arm man killed in 2019 collision

Just Posted

Surrey Memorial Hospital in Surrey on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey Hospitals Foundation report calls for locally-led health care task force

Room pictured is the one intended for the homelessness service hub at the Church of the Holy Trinity in White Rock. The wall to the left is the dividing wall between the daycare centre next door. (Sobia Moman photo)
Opening of homelessness service hub in White Rock delayed by pushback

A view of Surrey’s docks on the Fraser. (File photo)
Surrey Board of Trade anxious about dock strike’s residual damage to local businesses

Students pose for a photo in front of the mural. (Photo: surreyschools.ca)
Surrey student’s mural on shipping container promotes inclusivity