Clinic volunteer Kelly Brown draws out Moderna vaccine during a drive through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at St. Lawrence College in Kingston, Ont., on January 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Clinic volunteer Kelly Brown draws out Moderna vaccine during a drive through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at St. Lawrence College in Kingston, Ont., on January 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Canada buys up millions more doses of Moderna’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine

Canada purchased 4.5 million new doses and pushed up the delivery date for another 1.5 million doses

Moderna says the federal government has purchased a total of 12 million doses of the company’s bivalent vaccine that targets both the original strain of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.

Canada purchased 4.5 million new doses and pushed up the delivery date for the 1.5 million doses originally scheduled to arrive in Canada next year.

The government and the company also agreed to convert six million doses of the company’s original COVID-19 Spikevax vaccine to bivalent doses.

The agreement depends on Health Canada’s approval of the bivalent vaccine, which was submitted for review on June 30.

Last week, British regulators became the first in the world to authorize Moderna’s vaccine that protects against both the original strain of the novel coronavirus and the Omicron BA.1 subvariant.

Health Canada is also reviewing a bivalent Omicron vaccine submission from Pfizer.

—Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

RELATED: As fall COVID-19 surge looms, is it worth waiting for an Omicron-tailored vaccine?

RELATED: B.C. scientists find ‘weak spot’ in COVID-19 virus that could lead to new treatments

CoronavirusFederal Politicsvaccines

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Man dead after stabbing in Cloverdale
Next story
IIO seeking witness to fatal motor vehicle collision in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Firefighters at a Home Depot store in North Surrey on Monday, Aug. 25. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
VIDEO: Smoke fills a Home Depot store in North Surrey after fire in hardware section

Fally Ipupa, a performer from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, will bring his band to Surrey for the AHFOMAD festival (African Heritage Festival of Music and Dance) on the evening of Sunday, Sept. 4. (Photo: festivalafrica.org).
African festival to fill Surrey Civic Plaza with music, dance and food on Labour Day weekend

Kees ‘Case’ Koster stands with his largest project, the building of The Irene, formerly known as The Grasshopper. Koster spent 30 years, on-and-off, building this ship completely by hand, without an instruction manual. The finishing touch on the ship was the Dutch flag placed atop the boat. (Sobia Moman photo)
PHOTOS: South Surrey resident keeps Dutch nationality close to his heart by hand-making large-scale model ships

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
B.C. punk-rock was born in White Rock, says author of new Art Bergmann biography