Canada Day celebration returns to Cloverdale after two-year hiatus

The Arkells perform in Cloverdale as part of the City of Surrey’s 2022 Canada Day event, the first in-person July 1 event since 2019. (Photo submitted: City of Surrey)

Canada Day celebrations were back with a bang in Cloverdale after two-years of City-sponsored virtual events.

According to the City of Surrey, “thousands” attended the first in-person Canada Day celebration in the city since 2019, although the City did not provide the exact number of people that went down to the Cloverdale Fairgrounds for the event.

“This year’s Surrey Canada Day was a phenomenal showcase of national pride,” Mayor Doug McCallum said in a press release. “Attendees experienced a day of free live entertainment, which included Surrey musicians and Canadian rockers Arkells, Shawnee Kish, and Haviah Mighty.”

McCallum called this year’s Canada Day celebration “the most successful and educational … to date” and he thanked everyone who participated, including the Indigenous cultural sharers, volunteers, performers, and sponsors.

“I also want to thank everyone who came out to Surrey to celebrate this great nation of ours.”

This event was once again held at Cloverdale’s Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre. Canada Day was free and featured an array of live-music performances along with cultural sharing from Kwantlen and Semiahmoo First Nations.

There were live performances on five stages at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds. The City also set up some amusement rides and a summer market. There were dance battles and an Indigenous Village along with vendor booths, a sensory friendly space, and food trucks. And the celebrations ended with fireworks.

“The new Siam Stage offered contemporary musical performances and Indigenous cultural sharing, sharing circles with Residential School Survivors, and Indigenous workshops,” the press release said. “Another addition was the Cultural Sharing Teepee, where attendees learned about sacred medicines, the medicine wheel, and about traditional Indigenous toys and games.”

Other activities included a youth dance battle in the Community Hub and attendees could lineup for a turn on a free zip line.

“The Cloverdale Agriplex was transformed into The Barn, which featured the 55+ Summer Social in the morning, followed by live music, mini golf, arcade games and craft beer and wine.”

