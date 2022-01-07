Canada Post carrier Gary Savard delivers mail in Chilliwack on Jan. 13, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Canada Post to attempt delivery in all Lower Mainland communities Friday except Chilliwack

Due to persistent weather conditions there will be no mail delivery in Chilliwack and Campbell River

After suspending delivery on Thursday (Jan. 6) for all of the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island, Canada Post announced Friday its carriers would be attempting delivery for all areas except Chilliwack and Campbell River.

“Due to persisting winter storm conditions, Canada Post has issued a localized red delivery service alert in Campbell River and Chilliwack. A red service alert means that we are suspending delivery for the day and not sending our delivery agents out or recalling them.”

Chilliwack was hit particularly hard with freezing rain overnight Thursday to Friday, precipitation that came down further to the east in Hope as snow.

READ MORE: More than 10,000 customers without power in Chilliwack due to ice storm

READ MORE: Canada Post suspends delivery in Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island due to snow

Canada Post’s announcement also stated that delivery will resume once conditions improve and it’s safe to do so.

“The safety of our employees is our number one priority,” it said. “We encourage customers to clear the ice from their walkways, stairs, and driveways, to ensure safe access to the front door for both their visitors, as well as their mail carriers, when service resumes. “

