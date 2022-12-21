Ukrainian nationals fleeing the ongoing war in Ukraine, left, arrive in Montreal, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Canada’s population experienced a surprise boom in the third quarter, increasing at the fastest quarterly rate since 1957. The federal agency is attributing the boom to a rise in non-permanent residents, including work permit holders and refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Ukrainian nationals fleeing the ongoing war in Ukraine, left, arrive in Montreal, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Canada’s population experienced a surprise boom in the third quarter, increasing at the fastest quarterly rate since 1957. The federal agency is attributing the boom to a rise in non-permanent residents, including work permit holders and refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Canada’s population growing faster than it has in decades: StatCan

Statistics Canada says the country’s population grew by 362,453 people between July and October

As 2022 draws to a close, Canada’s population has already grown more than in any other year since Confederation.

Statistics Canada says the country’s population grew by 362,453 people, or 0.9 per cent, between July and October alone.

The federal agency is attributing that to a rise in non-permanent residents, including work-permit holders and people fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

That influx of people over the three-month period was more than the total population growth of 350,000 in all of 2011.

And it was the fastest single-quarter growth rate since the second quarter of 1957.

At that time, there was a postwar baby boom happening, as well as an influx of refugees after the 1956 Hungarian Revolution.

RELATED: Record share of Canadians are immigrants or permanent residents, census shows

RELATED: 2021 census shows number of seniors over 85 expected to triple in next 25 years

Canada PopulationCensus

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. snowfall no winter wonderland for Vancouver’s poor and homeless, says advocate
Next story
Chilliwack grandma loses all her Christmas money in crypto scam

Just Posted

Andrew Hammond in net for Ottawa Senators in 2015. (File photo: Andre Ringuette)
Surrey’s ‘Hamburglar’ retires from hockey after 10-year pro career that almost never happened

Police were called to Old Yale Road in Whalley on Friday night to investigate a hit and run involving a pedestrian (File Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Woman dies of injuries after hit-and-run in Whalley, Surrey police say

(Photo submitted by Surrey Police Service)
COLUMN : On behalf of Surrey Police Service, thank you for your support and input in 2022

Movie theatre operator Rahim Manji outside the Hollywood 3 Cinema in Newton in June 2021. (File photo: Tom Zillich)
‘Hard decision’ to close doors of Surrey’s Hollywood 3 Cinema, says operator of movie theatre

Pop-up banner image