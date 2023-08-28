Candlelight vigil to honour Delta residents lost to toxic drugs

Two events on Aug. 31 — one in North Delta, one in Ladner — to mark International Overdose Awareness Day

A memorial and candlelight vigil will mark International Overdose Awareness Day in Delta.

The Delta Overdose Community Action Team (DCAT) and City of Delta are hosting two events on Thursday, Aug. 31 – one in North Delta and one in Ladner – to honour and raise awareness of the 140 local lives lost to the toxic drug supply since rising deaths related to illicit substance use prompted the province to declare a public health emergency in 2016.

“There is still a massive misunderstanding about this crisis here in Delta,” DCAT peer co-ordinator Phil Kristofic stated in a press release.

“Community members affected by it suffer so much stigma that it is simply not discussed. People who have lost loved ones due to illicit substances commonly refrain from talking about the cause of death, and those who actively use substances often do it secretly. We see the majority of deaths in B.C. occurring in private residences.

“People need to know that this is not happening in select neighbourhoods; this is happening everywhere in Delta and to the people we all know and love.”

According to the BC Coroners Service, the province recorded 2,272 deaths related to illicit substance use in 2022, making it the second-deadliest year on record. Delta saw 26 illicit substance-related deaths that year — the most ever recorded in the city — and 161 emergency calls relating to illicit substance use. Another seven lives have been lost in Delta so far in 2023.

“The toxic drug crisis is taking the lives of loved ones in our community at an alarming rate, leaving devastated family members, friends, and neighbours behind,” Delta Mayor George Harvie said in a press release. “We need to end the stigma by educating ourselves and others about the realities of substance use and the resources available for those who need help. No one should be left behind.

“The city is extremely grateful for the work of Delta’s Overdose Community Action Team and community partners in their ongoing commitment to support the mental and physical health of our community with empathy and understanding. ”

To mark International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31, DCAT and the city are hosting a memorial at the North Delta Centre for the Arts (1425 84th Ave.) from 1-3 p.m., where purple ribbons will be hung in honour of each life lost in Delta.

Later that day, DCAT and the city will be hosting a vigil in Ladner from 5-7 p.m., where candles will be lit and placed on the steps of Delta City Hall (4500 Clarence Taylor Cres.) in honor of each of those who have died.

Various local service providers are expected to attend both events, and DCAT will be on-hand providing mental health and substance use resources, including harm reduction supplies.

Members of the public are encouraged to show their support.

“In the solemn embrace of this memorial on International Overdose Awareness Day, we remember and honour those we have lost to the devastating grip of the toxic drug crisis,” Coun. Jennifer Johal, Delta council’s representative to DCAT, said in a press release.

“As we come together to mourn, let us also find strength in unity, determination in solidarity, and hope in our shared commitment to combating this crisis. May this memorial stand not only as a tribute to those we have lost, but as a staunch reminder that more work needs to be done at the community level to help those in need without fear of judgment.”

Earlier this month, DCAT unveiled a new art installation titled “Connecting Delta Through Art” that aims to reduce the stigma surrounding people who use substances and raise awareness about the importance of connection during the ongoing toxic drug crisis.

The piece, which is on display at the South Delta Recreation Centre (1720 56th St.) through to Sept. 14, features a drawing by local artist Curtis Miller Joe reworked and submitted by community members and mounted on a large 3D heart-shaped structure crafted by individuals with substance use experience.

Community members are encouraged to participate in the project by filing out a short online questionnaire about their experience with community connection. Participants will be entered to win a pair of three-day passes to the inaugural Barnside Harvest Music Festival, happening Sept. 15-17 at Paterson Park in Ladner.

To learn more about Delta Overdose Community Action Team, visit deltaoverdose.ca.



